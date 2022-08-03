NGU to provide Greenville County deputies with educational opportunities

TIGERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University announced a partnership with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to provide higher education for employees at the sheriff’s office.

The school said in addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, GCSO employees can explore other programs including online and on-campus certificates, professional development, bachelor programs, and online graduate programs.

“The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is an agency looking to build strong leaders,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “This partnership with North Greenville University gives our deputies the chance to serve their community, earn their degrees, and be a leader within the agency.”

NGU has an online criminal justice program that prepares students to enter one of the many professions rooted in criminal justice, including the following:

Crime scene investigator

Law enforcement officer

Attorney

Cybercrime analyst

Probation officer

Social worker

Special agent with the FBI, DEA, or Secret Service

“We are delighted to offer this educational opportunity to these courageous public servants in the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We want to partner to create and foster a safe, secure community through transformational education, community service, and strategic enforcement.”

To learn more about NGU’s online criminal justice degree program, click here.

