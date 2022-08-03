Police searching for missing man last seen on Monday

Sean Read, 49
Sean Read, 49(Asheville Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are searching for a missing man last seen on Monday.

According to police, 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was last seen at his home on Monday, Aug. 1, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc.” t-shirt. His was also driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with the NC tag: HAK-6955, police say.

Police are searching for a missing man in Asheville who was last seen driving a silver Honda Fit.
Police are searching for a missing man in Asheville who was last seen driving a silver Honda Fit.(Asheville Police Department)

Police say he is five-feet-ten inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and a full beard.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact police at 828-252-1110 or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

