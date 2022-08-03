Pounds of drugs seized during recent traffic stops in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently seized over six pounds of drugs during three separate vehicle stops.

Deputies said in total, they took 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 33.6 grams of Fentanyl, and 7.2 grams of heroin. They added that four people were also charged in connection with the drugs.

“Deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively pursue those trafficking illegal drugs in our county as reflected in these most recent arrests”, stated Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes. “Our efforts will continue as we move toward making our community safe and secure from those wishing otherwise.”

The following suspects were taken into custody and charged following the stops.

Allen White was charged with:

2 Counts Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling Place

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

White was booked into the Haywood County Detention Center and given a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Christina Hutslar was charged with:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling Place

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Hutslar was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center and given a $500,000 secured bond.

Brenton Plott was charged with:

4 Counts Trafficking in Opium or Heroin

2 Counts Conspiring to Traffic in Opium or Heroin

Plott was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $150,000 secured bond.

Ryan Penland was charged with:

2 Probation Violations

2 Counts Maintaining a Dwelling

2 Counts Trafficking in Opium or Heroin

2 Counts Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession with an Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Driving without a License Not Impaired

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

Penland was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center and given a $1,000,000 secured bond.

