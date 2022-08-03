Runaway teen last seen near Catawba River, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away overnight.

17-year-old Thomas Burgin was last seen at 12 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Catawba River at Tom Johnson’s Camping Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Burgin is described as six feet tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, light-colored shorts, and tall black socks at the time he ran away.

Anyone with information on where Thomas Burgin might be is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the non-emergency line at 828-652-4000.

