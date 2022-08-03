Shooting victim dies at urgent care center in Greenville

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. and began investigating the shooting.

The Coroner’s Office said the victim from that shooting was taken to EmergencyMD on N Pleasantburg Drive, where they passed away.

No other details about the shooting or the victim were released. We will update this story as officials give more information.

