Shooting victim dies at urgent care center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. and began investigating the shooting.

The Coroner’s Office said the victim from that shooting was taken to EmergencyMD on N Pleasantburg Drive, where they passed away.

No other details about the shooting or the victim were released. We will update this story as officials give more information.

