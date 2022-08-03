SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday.

Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit to help with an investigation “due to their expertise in the type of search involved.”

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any details at this time about the nature of the investigation or the evidence collected.

