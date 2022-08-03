Transylvania Co. agencies participating in training exercises

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Transylvania County agencies will participate in training exercises on Thursday.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County Emergency responders will participate in the training.

The Sheriff’s Office said the training will consist of realistic training props including fire and law enforcement situations, emergency responses, and other scenario-based necessities that will create curiosity.

The training will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Rosman High and Rosman Middle School.

