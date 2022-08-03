LIVE: Troopers investigating crash involving Spartanburg County deputy

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Pine Street near Brown Road.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the deputy was transported to the hospital.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

