Upstate block parties connecting people to healthcare

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local event organizer and radio personality has been jumping around the upstate this summer hosting block parties. The goal was to give kids something to do with free food, games and music but also bring the community together.

Not only do they bring the fun, but they also bring the resources. Specifically, the healthcare resources to communities where people need it most.

“Some of these kids don’t get an opportunity to get outside of their community so we bring the party to them” said event organizer, QL Ellison

Ellison has been organizing community block parties since the start of the summer. At first glance it’s just dancing, food and games, but tucked away off the side is a table with a bigger purpose.

“When I thought about community block parties, we were like, why don’t we go to different communities and give back in a major way,” said Ellison.

That’s when Absolute Total Care comes in.

“If they’re not able to come to us, then we come to them,” said Absolute Total Care Community Relations Coordinator, Dorett Gunter.

The health organization travels the upstate connecting people with the health services around them

“A lot of times when people are reaching out for resources, they may not get the help that they need, or they may have to make and return phone calls over and over again it becomes very frustrating,” she said.

Absolute Total Care mainly assists people with their Medicare and Medicaid coverage needs. Meeting them face-to-face to fill any gaps in healthcare access. They also help get people insured.

“The only gap I’ve noticed is that individuals are not aware of the services that are available to them,” said Gunter.

Total care says there’s a lot of need in the Upstate, so they also help connect people to eye care and dental resources. Working to bridge the gaps, one party at a time.

“It’s not always just medical. We try to see what the whole picture is and try to fit and help them with that” said Gunter.

There will be two back to school drives, one in Greenville at the West Greenville Community Center on August 13th from 12pm to 3pm. Another in Spartanburg, on Augusta 14th at the CC Woodson Community Center from 2pm to 5pm. Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice is a co-host.

For both events they’re giving school supplies, laptops giveaways and of course you can also find out about local healthcare resources.

