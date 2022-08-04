Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed...
Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A California wildfire burning near the Oregon border has killed at least four people and...
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Louisville police officers face federal charges in drug raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland jury making rare visit to bloodied school building
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
LIVE: Brittney Griner found guilty in Russian trial