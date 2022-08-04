Convicted Greenwood meth trafficker skips last day of trial

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are searching for a Greenwood man who was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine but never showed up for the final day of his trial.

The Greenwood Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 40-year-old Phillip Franklin Derrick in 2018 after a search warrant was served at his home. They found nearly 25 grams of meth in his pants pocket and inside a camper, they found more bags of meth and items used to distribute narcotics.

Derrick was in court for the first two days of his trial on Monday and Tuesday.

Despite his absence on Wednesday, he was found guilty by a jury. A circuit court judge sentenced Derrick, but the details of the sentencing are sealed until he is brought before the court again.

Derrick has a prior drug conviction and faces 7 to 30 years in prison.

“Drug dealers like Phillip Derrick push their poison on the streets, and the ripple effect of destruction in its wake is horrific,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “We will spare no effort to make sure Derrick is found and locked up to serve his long sentence as soon as possible.”

If you know where Phillip Derrick is or you see him, please call 911 immediately.

