Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.
The coroner said 62-year-old Terry Lee Ferguson died after a collision near Tweed Street and Breeze Street shortly before 1 a.m.
The Spartanburg City Police Department is investigating the deadly crash.
