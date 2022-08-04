Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The coroner said 62-year-old Terry Lee Ferguson died after a collision near Tweed Street and Breeze Street shortly before 1 a.m.

The Spartanburg City Police Department is investigating the deadly crash.

