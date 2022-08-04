Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line.

According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m.

Right now, 587 customers without power as of 8:05 p.m., according to Duke.

The company also said as of 8:10 p.m. the following are without power:

367 in Anderson County

122 in Greenville County

148 in Greenwood County

