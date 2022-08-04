Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line.
According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m.
Right now, 587 customers without power as of 8:05 p.m., according to Duke.
The company also said as of 8:10 p.m. the following are without power:
- 367 in Anderson County
- 122 in Greenville County
- 148 in Greenwood County
Stay with Fox Carolina News as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.