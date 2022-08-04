Dabo Swinney’s new Walk-On’s restaurant now hiring

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dabo Swinney’s new restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring.

Walk-On’s is looking for 200 local teammates for all positions including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders, and bussers at the new Clemson restaurant located at 403 College Avenue Suite B.

The franchise said Walk-On’s offers team members competitive pay, advancement opportunities, insurance, 401K, vacation, flexible hours and more.

Anyone interested in joining the team can apply here or visit the hiring trailer at 382 College Avenue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Candidates are required to bring a valid ID with them to apply.

The restaurant is expected to open fall of 2022.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to the Clemson community – and right in time for football season,” said Franchisee Jason Sadowski. “Our commitment to quality both in our food and service, combined with our energetic, family-friendly game-day atmosphere makes Walk-On’s stand out as the go-to destination for any Clemson fan. As we prepare to open the doors, we are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our winning team. Once our team is fully staffed, we plan to host weekly get-togethers with food and fun activities so staff members can get to know one another before doors open!”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.