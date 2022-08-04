Greenville County Schools unveils new concealed weapons detection system

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools will show how school leaders are putting in new safety measures to protect students but holding a demonstration of the district’s new concealed weapons detection system.

The district said the EVOLV system uses algorithm technology along with cameras to detect concealed weapons. It detects shapes, density, and location to provide the operator with a targeted search indicator.

The GCS Board of Trustees approved the purchase of three dual-lane systems at a one-time cost of $550,000 in addition to $700,000 in recurring costs to operate the system.

School leaders said they plan to move the scanners from school to school for random inspections.

“Two of the main reasons we chose this system is how highly effective it is and how quickly we can get our students into the building,” said Travis Forrester, Director of Security, Safety and Emergency Preparedness for Greenville County Schools. “We don’t want students standing outside in a large group waiting to get in, which is a safety issue often created by traditional metal detectors. The EVOLV system allows multiple students to pass through at the same time at normal speed, which creates a safe and efficient process.”

The demonstration of the new high-tech weapons detection system will be held at Wade Hampton High School at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.