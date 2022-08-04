Teen hurt in drive-by shooting at store in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in Anderson.

Deputies said they were called to Zane’s Fast Shop on Dobbins Bridge Road around noon Thursday. Upon arrival, a male juvenile was found with at least one gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to deputies. They are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Sherriff’s Office responded to the scene and their investigation is underway.

