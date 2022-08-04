Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice earlier than ever

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme announced it is bringing back all things pumpkin spice earlier than ever this year.

The company said it is kicking off pumpkin spice season starting Monday, Aug. 8, a month earlier than last year.

“Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough,” said Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena. “So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way.”

Here’s Krispy Kreme’s full pumpkin spice lineup available at participating shops:

NEW Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist.

Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filing decorated with cheesecake icing.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A perfectly spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in iconic glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: A latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning – available hot, iced or frozen.

NEW Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: Iced Coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

MORE NEWS: Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.