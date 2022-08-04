Blauvelt, accused of killing wife and spending years on the run, denied bond

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man who is charged with murder in connection with the death of his former wife, Cati Blauvelt, was denied bond by a judge Thursday morning.

John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home in October 2016.

Cati Blauvelt (Family)

He was apprehended on July 20 by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Oregon. John Blauvelt worked as an Army recruiter before the homicide and has since been classified by the military as a deserter.

After his arrest, Cati Blauvelt’s family said they still have many unanswered questions about the motive for the crime - and they do not believe justice will be served until there is a conviction in the case.

John Blauvelt was arrested in Oregon after six years on the run following the stabbing death of his estranged wife, Cati Blauvelt. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

John Blauvelt is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

