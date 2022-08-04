Local district preparing students with school supply giveaway

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As students in Anderson County are preparing to go back to school for the 2022-23 year, one district is helping carry the load as it relates to school supplies.

Anderson School District 2 will host a backpack giveaway Thursday morning and evening.

Having essential needs is vital to students’ success. They’ll head back to classrooms August 16.

So, the district has organized a supply giveaway.

Backpacks, paper, notebooks, folders and more will be provided at no cost to students of district 2.

“We started this four years ago and we just wanted to reach out to our community,” Teresa Phillips with the district told FOX Carolina. We have partnerships with our local churches and organizations that provide all the school supplies. We want to put school supplies in our children’s hands before they come to school so they can start the first day ready for a great school year.”

“BHP’s our home,” Nick Kirby said, senior pastor of First Baptist Church. “Belton, Honea Path; this area is who we are, it’s our family. So as a church if we get the chance to help our family, that’s important to us.”

The pick-up times are 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Belton, and Chiquola Baptist Church in Honea Path.

It’s only held on August 4.

