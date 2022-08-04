Man arrested following investigation into deadly shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Police say 23-year-old Quintavious Devonta Johnson was arrested on Thursday, August 4 and will have an arraignment on Friday.

A call came in at about 3 a.m. on June 19 stating that a man was lying in front of a house, unresponsive, police say.

Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Darris Brooks with an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“Our detectives always work extremely hard for the citizens, and we are glad to be able to give Mr. Brooks’ family a little closure,” said Chief Chaudoin.

The investigation is still ongoing, police say.

