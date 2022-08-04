Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

REGISTER, Ga. (WJCL) - A Georgia man was in the right place at the right time to save a grandfather and his three grandchildren after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames.

Grandfather Steven Wild was driving down Georgia Highway 46 when he fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Georgia State Patrol. His F-250 was hauling a dozen cattle in a trailer, and his grandchildren were with him in the truck.

GSP says Wild shifted into the opposite lane and went off the road at an embankment. His truck flipped on its side before bursting into flames.

Shortly after, Sam Pitout and his daughter drove by and spotted the smoke.

“When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors in it,” Pitout said.

But Pitout quickly jumped into action when he realized that there were four people alive in the burning car.

“I climbed on top and between him [Wild] and I, we were able to pry that driver’s door open maybe about a foot and had three small kids get out,” Pitout said.

Once the children were out, Pitout rescued Wild, as well. Within five minutes, he says the entire truck was engulfed in flames.

“It could’ve been a lot worse. Let’s put it that way. I was just happy everybody made it out,” Pitout said.

Pitout says he doesn’t think he’s a hero but “just an average guy.” He and a friend were able to herd 10 cows back after the crash, but two are still missing.

Copyright 2022 WJCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.