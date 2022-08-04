Navy sailor from NC lost overboard in Baltic Sea

Seaman recruit David L. Spearman lost overboard on USS Arleigh Burke
Seaman recruit David L. Spearman lost overboard on USS Arleigh Burke(U.S. Navy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Navy released the name of a sailor from North Carolina who was lost overboard during training in the Baltic Sea.

Seaman recruit David L. Spearman was assigned to the USS Arleigh Burke when he went overboard on August 1.

Spearman reported to the USS Arleigh Burke, the lead ship of guided-missile destroyers, in April after training at Surface Warfaire Engineering School Command in Illinois.

USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), lead ship of its class of guided-missile destroyers.
USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), lead ship of its class of guided-missile destroyers.(U.S. 6th Fleet Public Affairs)

“This bright, young man made an oversized positive impact on Arleigh Burke,” said Commander Pete Flynn. “My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss.”

The U.S. Air Force assisted with the search for Spearman.

