New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death.

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28.

The coroner confirmed Glenn died from trauma to the pharynx, or throat, resulting in her inhaling blood and developing acute bronchopneumonia. Her death was officially ruled a homicide in Thursday’s report.

Barkee Faust and Shawnetta Faust (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

Glenn’s mother and stepfather, Shawnetta and Barkee Faust, were arrested and charged with murder in June.

Investigators told FOX Carolina that the Fausts had recently moved from Texas to a new subdivision in Fountain Inn. They had only lived there at their new home for a couple of weeks, according to authorities.

