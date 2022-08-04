New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

Answers to 12-year-old girl's death.
Answers to 12-year-old girl's death.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death.

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28.

The coroner confirmed Glenn died from trauma to the pharynx, or throat, resulting in her inhaling blood and developing acute bronchopneumonia. Her death was officially ruled a homicide in Thursday’s report.

Barkee Faust and Shawnetta Faust
Barkee Faust and Shawnetta Faust(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

Glenn’s mother and stepfather, Shawnetta and Barkee Faust, were arrested and charged with murder in June.

Investigators told FOX Carolina that the Fausts had recently moved from Texas to a new subdivision in Fountain Inn. They had only lived there at their new home for a couple of weeks, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Patches along Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville.
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
Quintavious Johnson, 23
Man arrested following investigation into deadly shooting in Greenwood
Fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County
Crews battle fire in Greenville County
Sulphur Springs Road fire
Crews responding to fire in Greenville County