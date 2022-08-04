Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flue outbreak.

The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in surrounding cites and states.

Canine H3N2 Influenza is a contagious airborne virus with symptoms including coughing, sneezing, lethargy, and possible loss of appetite, according to the center.

Experts say the flu puts dogs at risk when visiting boarding facilities, groomers, dog parks or even just going for a walk around the community where another dog might have been.

Creature Comforts Veterinary Resort and Suites says just like people, dogs can be affected by different strains of influenza. There are two strains that affect dogs internationally: H3N2 and H3N8.

There is now a vaccine that will protect against both H3N2 and H3N8 strains, said Creature Comforts. A booster is required two to four weeks later, and dogs should be revaccinated with one dose every year.

Dogs can still get influenza with the vaccine, however, the clinical signs will be milder.

Pet owners are encouraged to speak with their veterinarian before making boarding arrangements to decide if they should have their dog vaccinated.

For more information on the Canine H3N2 Influenza, visit the American Veterinary Medical Association.

