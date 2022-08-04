Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday.

Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard and father of a 4-year-old girl.

“We were having such an amazing time on July 31… and then for a freak accident like this to occur is tragic. It’s overwhelming. I feel lost,” said Lakesa McGraw, Butler’s girlfriend of five years.

According to McGraw, Butler jumped from a pontoon boat during her sister’s birthday party after 4 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park.

“He didn’t have on his life jacket, and he didn’t come back up. And so, the rest of the day is like a blur to me,” continued McGraw.

The SCDNR dive team and aviation unit say they are conducting an extensive search but recognize the area is ‘quite large.’

Butler’s friends and family have vowed to return to Dreher Island every day until he is found.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice
Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice earlier than ever
A newly created board will oversee more than $360 million coming to South Carolina from opioid...
SC Opioid Recovery Fund Board in charge of opioid settlement funds
A newly created board will oversee more than $360 million coming to South Carolina from opioid...
South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board
Greenville County host active shooter training for staff
Greenville County host active shooter training for staff