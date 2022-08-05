1 dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Greenville Co., according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road.

The coroner said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital, but died that evening.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.