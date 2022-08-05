1 dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Greenville Co., according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road.

The coroner said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital, but died that evening.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic crash
Deputies responding to crash, powerlines down, thousands without power
New South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler answers questions at the Gamecocks Media Day on...
Spencer Rattler ready for new start with Gamecocks
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak