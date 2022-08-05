1 dead a day after crash in Abbeville County
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, the crash happened at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road.
Troopers said a moped driver was traveling east on Drake Road then traveled off the right-side of the roadway and hit a ditch and then ran off the road.
The driver was taken to Self-Regional Hospital, but was transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Troopers say the driver passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8:55 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.