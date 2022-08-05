14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road.

The coroner said the driver, 14-year-old Neri Martinez Crispin, was taken to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Crispin, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died Thursday evening from his injuries.

