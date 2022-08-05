Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31.

The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.

Darin Wolfe and James "Brandon" Page (Spartanburg Police Department)

Page is described as five foot nine and 130 pounds with brown hair and no known medical conditions. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Wolfe is described as five foot seven and 115 pounds. He was wearing ripped jeans with shorts underneath his jeans, a blue or green shirt and a hat. He suffers from several mental health disorders and does not have his medication.

Police mentioned that Wolfe is originally from Bamberg, South Carolina and both teens may be headed there.

Anyone with information on where the boys might be are asked to call Captain Metz at tmetz@cityofspartanburg.org

MORE NEWS: Deputies responding to crash, powerlines down, thousands without power

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.