City reveals renovation plan for Greenville’s historic Army and Navy store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville revealed a rendering on Thursday of the renovation planned for the historic Army and Navy store on South Main Street.

The building was built in 1877 and until 1991, it was on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Army and Navy store occupied the space for more than 70 years until moving to Laurens Road in 2021.

Army and Navy store on South Main Street in downtown Greenville. (City of Greenville)

The city said the building’s new owners plan to restore its windows and cornice, install a new stone veneer and refurbish the canvas awning.

Some residents were upset the rendering for the renovation doesn’t include the Coca-Cola mural, which has been a longtime feature on the side of the building.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the developer for details on the plans for the mural.

