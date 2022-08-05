Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment

Nina Lachelle Cox
Nina Lachelle Cox(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville.

Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies.

Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt with a Whitney Houston graphic on it.

Anyone with information on where Nina Cox might be is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

