Deputies: Man charged with murder after shooting brother in throat

Dustin Simmons
Dustin Simmons(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with murder after shooting his brother in the throat Friday morning.

According to deputies, they responded to a house on Hudson Water Road at around 9 a.m. on Friday, August 4.

Deputies said a man was found in the driveway with his hands in the air and stated he shot the victim in self-defense.

However, deputies later learned the self-defense claim was invalid after interviewing witnesses.

Deputies said 40-year-old Dustin Simmons was arrested and booked at the detention center at around 3 p.m.

Dustin Simmons is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

The Spartanburg coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Jason Matthew Simmons.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Greenville Center for Creative Arts is located at 101 Abney Street, site of the former...
Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations
The Greenville Center for Creative Arts is located at 101 Abney Street, site of the former...
Former textile mill now produces artistic collaborations
Hearts with Hands
Ingles partners with Hearts with Hands to send supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
Rick Graham
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
generic crash
1 dead a day after crash in Abbeville County