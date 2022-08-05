Deputies: Man charged with murder after shooting brother in throat
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with murder after shooting his brother in the throat Friday morning.
According to deputies, they responded to a house on Hudson Water Road at around 9 a.m. on Friday, August 4.
Deputies said a man was found in the driveway with his hands in the air and stated he shot the victim in self-defense.
However, deputies later learned the self-defense claim was invalid after interviewing witnesses.
Deputies said 40-year-old Dustin Simmons was arrested and booked at the detention center at around 3 p.m.
Dustin Simmons is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.
The Spartanburg coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Jason Matthew Simmons.
Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.