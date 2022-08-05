Deputies responding to crash, powerlines down, thousands without power

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a crash and powerlines are currently down in the area.

Duke Energy says, as of 11:58 p.m., 3,317 customers are without power due to an object coming into contact with the powerlines.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 11:08 p.m. after a crash at the intersection of Woodside Avenue and West Parker Road Thursday night.

The power company says the power is expected to be restored by 5:45 a.m.

