Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Deputies said 22-yearold Tyler Joseph Buckner was last heard from on July 23. He may be in need of medication.

Bucker is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.

