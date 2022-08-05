Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.
Deputies said 22-yearold Tyler Joseph Buckner was last heard from on July 23. He may be in need of medication.
Bucker is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.
