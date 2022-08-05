DHEC: 2 pets exposed to rabid raccoon in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found in Simpsonville has tested positive for rabies.

DHEC said the raccoon was found near Georgia Road and Bethany Road and submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The raccoon was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

According to the agency, no people are known to have been exposed to the raccoon, however, two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

All animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals should be reported to DHEC.

If you think you or your pets have been exposed, please contact your local Environmental Affairs office here.

