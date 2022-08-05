Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville.

The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages.

2022 Fall for Greenville music lineup (Fall for Greenville / Facebook)

Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but there will be 50 restaurants with more than 250 menu items and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors, according to organizers.

The free weekend concert will take place Oct.14 through Oct. 16.

