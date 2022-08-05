Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA).

“We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things that create the beauty of our community,” GCCA CEO Jess Burgess told FOX Carolina News.

Since 2015, GCAC has served as a nonprofit community art center where people can learn about and participate in various forms of visual arts. The building at 101 Abney Street also houses several artists’ studios and provides other space for community collaborations.

The Annual Showcase is when GCCA opens an exhibit that features the work of member artists and unveils its upcoming schedule of classes and exhibits. This year, the center will feature 125 member artists.

During the event, GCCA also announces who was chosen for the Brandon Fellowship, a year-long mentorship program for emerging artists.

Terrell Washington was one of three emerging artists named as a Brandon Fellow.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Washington said. “(Art) is my passion. I feel like I was born to do it. I feel like it’s my purpose.”

The 2022 Showcase runs tonight from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

