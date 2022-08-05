Ingles partners with Hearts with Hands to send supplies to flood victims in Kentucky

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ingles Markets announced they are partnering with Hearts with Hands to send a tractor trailer of water and bleach to areas in Kentucky affected by the floods.

“Ingles is committed to working with our charity partners to help provide relief when it is needed most and long after the initial spotlight has left, says Pat Jackson, Ingles CFO. Ingles is grateful to everyone at The Hearts with Hands organization who has helped Ingles get this donation where it is needed most.”

Hearts with Hands is an international charity dedicated to disaster relief based out of Swannanoa, North Carolina.

The company and the charity have been partnering to provide emergency food, water and supply relief to help communities rebuild after devastating and life changes for more than 20 years.

If anyone would like to help the communities that have experienced devastating natural disasters, visit www.heartswithhands.org.

