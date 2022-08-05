Part of White Horse Road to close for emergency sewer repair

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 5, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting Friday night, part of White Horse Road will be closed while crews perform an emergency repair to the sewer system.

The estimated repair window is from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday. Southbound lanes will be closed from Welcome Avenue Extension to Short Street.

If additional construction is needed, work will continue Saturday and Sunday nights.

