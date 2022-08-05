The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s list of items that will be sold tax-free this weekend includes everything from cleats to calculators, books to bridal gowns and musical instruments to mattress pads. Though most items students would need at school and for sports are on the list, menstrual products are not.

“These are necessities and their prices are going up,” Stephanie Arnold, co-founder of The Period Project (TPP), told FOX Carolina. “We found out that students miss class when they don’t have them.”

TPP works with corporate partners and others to provide menstrual products to those who cannot afford them. The nonprofit, which was formerly known as the Homeless Period Project, sends boxes of supplies to schools, shelters and community groups that request them.

“We found that many students rely solely on the school nurse for these products every month,” Arnold said. “We also found that nurses are purchasing these products out-of-pocket just so their students can come to class.”

Arnold said some athletes will skip practice or competitions because they don’t have menstrual products.

“They’re staying at home and possibly missing out on a future scholarship,” Arnold said.

Arnold said TPP is working with other organizations to ask state legislators to remove the tax and provide menstrual products to certain schools.

“It’s not just about the lack of access,” Arnold said. “It’s also about what they’re missing by not being able to participate like others.”

For information about how to request products or take part in volunteer efforts, check out The Period Project’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.