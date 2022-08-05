Police need help identifying group accused of stealing $11K in jewelry

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a group of people involved in a theft at a jewelry business in West Asheville.

Police said the people in the photos recently stole more than $11,000 worth in jewelry at a business located at the 30 block of New Leicester Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

