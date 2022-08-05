Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy.

A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at Yarborough United Methodist Church in Cross Anchor.

Graham was a member of the county’s road and bridges department. According to his obituary, he was also co-owner of Graham’s Hash & BBQ.

He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, a stepson and two stepdaughters.

The deadly collision on Pine Street this Wednesday remains under investigation.

