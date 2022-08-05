Spencer Rattler ready for new start with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not everyday a Heisman Trophy winning caliber quarterback is available, and the Gamecocks were more than happy to bring in Spencer Rattler. The former Oklahoma Sooner is ready to prove he’s still that guy.

“He’s shown what he can do.” Shane Beamer, South Carolina head football coach, said.

Welcome to Columbia.

“Just getting adjusted to the city and everything that’s new,” Spencer Rattler, South Carolina quarterback, said. “It’s been a fun experience.”

When the star QB entered the transfer portal back in November, it was his eventual tight end that first reached out.

“I mean, me and Spencer were already talking a lot,” Jaheim Bell, South Carolina tight end, said. “So I kind of had already knew that he was coming here. So I think I made a little post on Twitter and that little post kind of went crazy.”

“Yeah, he hit me up and said we could do some special things here obviously I already knew of him.” Rattler said.

“Started licking my chops. Because I know I’m going to get some great balls coming from him.” Bell said.

A big priority in Rattler’s new home was to feel wanted. And the Gamecocks were very interested.

“It just showed that the want. They wanted me,” Rattler said. “That’s where I wanted to go. Somewhere that wanted me a lot. Had a lot of options, but this turned out to be the right decision.”

The talent is obvious. The person underneath the helmet has been questioned.

“I think it’s easy for people to kind of assume that and have a perception, but perception as you guys is not always reality,” Beamer said. “And it’s not what I’ve seen and know.”

“It is what it is. I mean, I’ll tell you who I am. I’m a competitor. I’m a confident guy. I’m a team guy. And I love the game,” Rattler said. “Every coach I’ve played with can tell you that. Every teammates.”

With an exceptional quarterback underneath center, this team is excited for what’s to come.

“I’m just ready to go. I mean it’s been some time since I’ve played like football for real,” Rattler said. “So, I’m ready to go and we’ll all be dialed in.”

As a redshirt freshmen, Rattler was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after leading Oklahoma to a Big 12 Conference Championship.

