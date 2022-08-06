Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m.

Deputies say Rout reportedly took a taxi to a QuikTrip, that is located in Greer, following his departure from the hospital.

He was seen using a cane, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes.

