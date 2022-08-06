Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

According to deputies, they are still working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

