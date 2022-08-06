New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies

Reference signs on Lake Keowee
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster.

Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first responders exactly where to go to find them.

According to officials, These signs have already been placed on docks in Pickens and Oconee County.

Here is what the signs indicate, according to officials.

  • P - Pickens County
  • O - Oconee County
  • K - Lake Keowee
  • The number on each sign references a specific location for EMS responses

Islands around the lake also have blue signs on them with designated numbers.

