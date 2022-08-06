Showers and storms continue into next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For tonight expect a few showers and storms to linger, with areas of patchy fog into Sunday morning. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s expected in the mountains.

We end the weekend with the same weather. With afternoon heating and warm and humid conditions in place, another round of showers and storms are expected. Some storms will contain torrential rain, and could cause local flooding. Also watch for dangerous lightning as well. Highs top out a shade below normal, with upper 80s in the mountains, with highs in the mountain in the low 80s. Showers and storms will tend to diminish Sunday night with lows once again near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

Next week will feature the same weather, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms, some with heavy rain. High temperatures through midweek will top out in the upper80s to around 90 in the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains.

A pattern shift finally occurs by Thursday, as a cold front sweeps through. Showers and storms are likely Thursday, but will end Friday into the weekend as a slightly drier and cooler airmass builds in.

The tropics will start to pick up into next week, but nothing major is expected the next few days.

