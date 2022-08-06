Suspect charged for recent break-ins and burglaries in Abbeville Co.

Charles Eugene Bryson
Charles Eugene Bryson(Abbeville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office that a Ware Shoals man was recently charged for a series of recent break-ins.

Deputies said Charles Eugene Bryson was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, for break-ins and burglaries that happened along Highway 252 and in Ware Shoals.

According to deputies, Bryson is facing charges from multiple agencies, and more are pending.

