Suspect charged for recent break-ins and burglaries in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office that a Ware Shoals man was recently charged for a series of recent break-ins.

Deputies said Charles Eugene Bryson was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, for break-ins and burglaries that happened along Highway 252 and in Ware Shoals.

According to deputies, Bryson is facing charges from multiple agencies, and more are pending.

