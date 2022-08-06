Thousands of WWE fans crowd Bon Secours Arena

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville was busy for Friday Night Smackdown.

It was a sold out arena. Some fans were lined up outside the arena 5 hours before the show started waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite wrestler walking in.

Fox Carolina asked fans a few questions while they waited, including ‘If you had to describe WWE to someone’s who’s never watched it, how would you describe it?’

“Unforgettable for sure” said one fan.

“Very physical obviously, very entertaining” said another fan.

Another fan said WWE can be summarized in just one word. “I would describe it good” she said.

We also asked fans who were they most excited to see, and by far, the number one answer was Roman Reigns.

And Roman Reigns did end up taking he belt at the end of the night.

