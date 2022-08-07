1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Hwy. 8 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Anderson County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Looper Road.

Troopers say the driver of a Dodge was traveling west on Highway 8 while another car was traveling east. They say the car crossed the centerline and hit the Dodge head-on.

The driver of the car died at the scene, while the driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

